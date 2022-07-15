CLOSE

Charlemagne Tha God‘s Tha God Honest Truth is set to return for a second season on Comedy Central, but change is coming and fans will be quick to notice.

IOn Friday (July 15), MTV Entertainment Studios announced that the fan-favorite late-night talk show, will indeed be returning for another season. But this time it will be named Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God and it will continue to not be for the easily offended.

Looking to take things to a whole new level of brutal honesty, Hell of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God will be pairing comedians, very opinionated celebrities and thought-provoking voices and leaders from the political spectrum of things to discuss the week’s biggest headlines and social-political issues. Expect a lot of laughs, yelling, and disagreements for all to see.

“Last year I shared ‘THA GOD’S HONEST TRUTH’ about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems; I want to discuss solutions,” said Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey in a statement. “Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f**k sh** going on in the culture, ‘Hell of A Week’ will be a safe space for free speech & a safe space for comedy. Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.”

Man y’all know hella people gonna be getting canceled and cooked on social media immediately following each episode. Should be fun.

Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God is set to premiere on Thursday, July 28 at 11:30 PM ET/PT.

Will you be tuning in ready with your Twitter fingers to go off? Let us know in the comment section and peep the teaser below.

Charlamagne Tha God Returns To Comedy Central With New Show Title ‘Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com