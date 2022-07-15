Peep The Trailer For ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ Coming To Prime Video

CLOSE

There is no denying that Lil Baby is one of the biggest Hip-Hop superstars on the planet, his new movie Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby documents his rise to stardom.

Lil Baby Will Never Be Trapped Again

Prime Video dropped off the first trailer for the movie/documentary that highlights Lil Baby’s life. It will follow the rapper through all of his ups, downs, wins of even the losses he encountered on his road to becoming the music phenomenon he is.

“If even one person is inspired to think their life can change, or be close to what they dream of, then this documentary was worth making,” the rapper said in a press release. “I just want to share my story in the hope that it helps others get to their own best story.

In Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper’s friends and collaborators, such as Drake, Young Thug, as well as Quality Control’s Coach K, and Pee, each share words about the rapper.

“Lil Baby already cemented himself as a super important part of this generation,” Drake opens up the trailer. “He’s putting distance between himself and other people. He just continued to evolve. This guy is the truth.”

He Never Wanted To Be A Rapper

As the trailer continues, the Atlanta native reveals, “I never wanted to be a rapper,” detailing that he was already “young and turnt” in the streets.

Young Thug confirms the rapper, born Dominique Armani Jones, “was f***ing up millions before he made one song.” The head of YSL shares that he even tries to get Lil Baby off the streets, warning him that only prison or death will be the result.

The irony of that scene is Young Thug is currently locked up and awaiting trial after he, Gunna, and the YSL crew caught a RICO charge.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby had a triumphant Tribeca Film Festival premiere at New York City’s Beacon Theater in June. The movie launches exclusively on Prime Video on August 26.

Peep the trailer below.

Photo: Prime Video / Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

