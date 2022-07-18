Ricky Martin Denies Allegations Of Incest With His Nephew

CLOSE

A few days ago the Latino community was rocked when singer, Ricky Martin was accused of incest relating to a relationship he had with his 21-year-old nephew, but now the “Living La Vida Loca” artist is denying the allegations via his legal representation.

Variety is reporting that Ricky’s lawyer, Martin Singer is straight out denying the “disgusting” allegations and is prepared to defend the Puerto Rican icon in a court of law.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer said in a statement to Variety. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

The disturbing allegations began to come to light earlier this month when Ricky Martin was hit with a restraining order in Puerto Rico due to a domestic abuse allegation from an anonymous person. As it turns out, it was allegedly due to his forbidden love affair with his nephew, 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Sanchez claims that after he decided to end their 7-month relationship, Ricky Martin didn’t take the split well and began to harass Sanchez and show up to his house unannounced.

If true this is hella disturbing all around.

Ricky will have his day in court as a judge is set to hear both sides of the story on July 21st and decide whether or not the restraining order is to stand or be stricken down.

If convicted of the allegations thrown at him, Martin faces up to 50 years in prison as the laws in Puerto Rico relating to this kind of case are pretty strict.

