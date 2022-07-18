“Beastie Boys Square” Street Renaming Approved By New York City

CLOSE

One of the most iconic groups ever are about to be immortalized in their hometown. The New York City Council has approved a petition to rename a street to “Beastie Boys Square”.

As per Variety The Beastie Boys will receive a very unique distinction on the corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street in the lower part of Manhattan. The intersection is a direct nod to the album cover from their seminal album Paul’s Boutique. Even though the idea seems like it should have been a no brainer, the effort has been in the works for about nine years. Back in 2014 the community board first rejected the petition but on Thursday, July 14 the application was finally approved.

Council member Christopher Marte expressed his enthusiasm in a statement to PIX 11. “As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the Hip-Hop game,” he said. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for Hip-Hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

The Beastie Boys Square Instagram account also shared their excitement and gratitude. “Thanks to the local residents, businesses, politicians, and organizations, who supported & fight for the right of the street name over the years, plus those who supported from far away. S/O to the media who covered the story.”

The bill now sits with Mayor Eric Adams for signature. The dedication date has yet to be determined.

