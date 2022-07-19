Xzibit Asks Court To Toss Ex’s Spousal Support Bid, Says She’s Living In His $3M Home With Boyfriend

CLOSE

Veteran West Coast rapper Xzibit says he is “struggling financially” and that’s why he has requested that a judge toss his estranged wife’s bid for spousal support—especially since she’s current;y living in his $3 million house with her boyfriend.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “Paparazzi” emcee’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Krista Joiner, filed legal documents seeking spousal support in their divorce proceedings, but X-to-the-Z says it’s simply not something he can afford nor should he have to pay it.

From TMZ:

According to the new docs, obtained by TMZ, Xzibit says he’s no longer the breadwinner he was before the divorce … claiming he hasn’t worked in Hollywood since 2019, isn’t getting any money from his cannabis ventures and lost tons of income when COVID scuttled the concert scene.

X says in the docs he’s “struggling to make ends meet at the same time trying to uphold being a public figure, pay my own expenses and provide for my son.”

Xzibit paints Krista as someone who is doing just fine without spousal support … he says her recent income was around $175,000 a year and claims she’s living in their home with her new boyfriend and the man’s kids.

And Xzibit says that home is worth an estimated $3,715,600 and that he asked his ex to agree to sell it after she filed for divorce in February. Actually, he said he believes he could have sold the house for more if she agreed to sell in February, but she only agreed to sell recently “now the housing market is starting to cool,” TMZ reported. The “B*tch Please” rapper —who recently called out Viacom for removing his “image and likeness” from the Pimp My Ride DVDs in an attempt to get around paying him royalties for the MTV show—also accused Joiner of going behind his back to get a new lease on a 2021 Bentley he couldn’t afford and signed for the lease under his company name, Xzibit Inc., which she isn’t even a part of. He said he told her to return the car but she instead hid it from him for eight months until it was ultimately repossessed in January. The “B*tch Please” rapper Sounds like this is shaping up to be one ugly divorce. Damn shame.

