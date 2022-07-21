On Sight: YEEZY x GAP Product Available For The First Time At GAP Stores

CLOSE

If you’re in The Big Apple and want to get your goth on look no further. The YEEZY x GAP collection is available for the first time at The GAP Manhattan flagship store.

Today (Thursday, July 21) marks a historic day for the YEEZY x GAP brand. The very much anticipated collaboration will be available at a brick and mortar location for the very first time ever. According to a formal press release a selection of YEEZY GAP Engineered By Balenciaga will be available to purchase at The GAP Times Square location. The store has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in YEEZY GAP Engineered By Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design. The entry into GAP stores fulfills the vision to deliver YEEZY GAP on a larger scale.

Last week Kanye posted to his Instagram to share about a recent call he had with senior GAP executives. “On my moms birthday I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher and other leads of the company. Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call. I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores” he wrote. “We’ve had 2 of the biggest sales day in Gap history since I’ve been there. We sold 14 million dollars worth of the perfect black hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time. I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times. Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible.”

You can check the very unique shopping experience, which concludes at 10PM eastern time, below.

Photo: YEEZY X GAP

