The official trailer for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has dropped and we must say, we’re not too impressed (no shots).

Yes, it’s cool to see dragons flying around again during a time when light bulbs would be considered sorcery, but the massive amount of blonde people calling shots is lowkey triggering for the culture. Taking place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the new House of the Dragon series will showcase the rule of the dragon-wielding Targaryens and the fallout that came from Viserys’ line of succession.

In the trailer we get a glimpse of the power struggle that seems to be engulfing the Targaryens (everyone wants to sit on that Iron Throne) and we even get a peak at the Dragon Pits that were alluded to in Game of Thrones were dragons were kept, raised and bred. Dragons were all the rage in this time period so there should be more than three throughout the series.

Ultimately this only further pushes out interest in what HBO has in mind for the upcoming Jon Snow series which is set to take place after the events of Game of Thrones which is sure to feature some of our favorite characters from the beloved series that ended with a thud back in 2019.

Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premiers on August 21.

Peep The Trailer For HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com