Free P: Kim Kardashian Calls For Gunna’s Release On Twitter

Gunna is currently sitting in a cell awaiting trial after being gobbled up in a RICO charge that also hit Young Thug and his YSL label. The rapper has a tremendous ally in his corner calling for his freedom, Kim Kardashian.

Can Kim Kardashian Get Gunna Out of Prison?

Kim Kardashian has found another legal case to take an interest in. The reality star and aspiring lawyer tweeted to her 73.1 million followers “#FreeGunna,” adding “Free P,” a play on Gunna’s hit single “Pushin P.”

Kim Kardashian’s support could be a massive deal for Gunna. Kim K’s tweet can put more eyes on Gunna’s current plight. Also, Kardashian has a good track record of getting people freed from prison. Her support could mean the world to Gunna, who was recently denied bond a second time in his RICO case.

Gunna is accused of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and receive stolen property. He plead not guilty to all of the charges and is pushing hard for his freedom. The rapper even penned an open letter harping on the United States Constitution on his birthday.

Gunna’s attorneys just recently filed a petition calling for his release.

Per The Root:

They have filed a writ of habeas corpus, which is used to “bring a prisoner or other detainee before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful,” according to Cornell Law School.

In the petition, Gunna’s attorney wrote, “To allow Mr. Kitchens to be held in jail by the unsworn claims and conclusions of the state, devoid of any specific facts or supporting evidence—over objection by the defense—is to render his presumption of innocence meaningless and to discard his right to due process.”

We shall see if Kim Kardashian’s recent support helps Gunna see daylight again.

