‘Dungeons & Dragons’ And More New Trailers That Debuted At San Diego Comic Con 2022

The 2022 San Diego Comic Con is officially underway and while many await announcements from Marvel on the next phase of the MCU and rumors that Warner Bros. will announce that Henry Cavill will return as Superman in future DCEU projects, we did get some new film trailers for movies set to drop this year or next.

From fantasy films to some reboots of 70’s, 80’s and 90’s classics, the fanboys of the entertainment industry will surely be having a grand ol’ time with the projects slated to release in the future. Unfortunately none of these are MCU or DCEU related but still, it’s a little something for everyone.

Check out some of the trailers that debuted at SDCC below and let us know which ones caught your eye in the comments section below.

Teen Wolf

It’s been five years since the MTV reboot of the classic Michael J. Fox film went off the air but it’s preparing a big cinematic comeback and we must say it seems meh. If it doesn’t include OG Teen Wolf, Scott Howard, we not interested. Just sayin.’

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The classic 70’s fantasy tabletop role-playing game turned worldwide phenomenon gets a fourth cinematic installment and it seems like Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez will be tasked with saving the world from evil magicians. We’re putting our money on Michelle Rodriguez ultimately saving humanity.

MARVEL’S MOON GIRL & DEVIL

A new animated series on Disney+ which features voice overs from the likes of Laurence Fishburne, Craig Robinson, Alfre Woodward, and Sasheer Zamata? Yes please. Disney+ has yet to drop the ball on anything Marvel related so this should be one to look for when it drops later next year.

MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS & BUTT-HEAD

Once the darlings of the MTV fanbase in the late 90’s, Beavis & Butt-Head return to the pop-culture but will their outrageous antiquated antics get them canceled in 2022? Check out this exclusive clip and make a prediction in the comments section below.

MARVEL’S I AM GROOT

The most lovable Guardian of The Galaxy is finally branching off into his own solo adventures courtesy of Disney+. Featuring five shorts of Groot getting into all kinds of weird and comedic predicaments, the new series is bound to be a hit with Marvel fans both young and old alike come August. Vin Diesel truly getting a huge bag just to say “I am Groot.” Life ain’t fair sometimes.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

Just when it seemed like The Lord of The Rings saga was a wrap, Amazon Prime decided, Nah! In the new series based off the classic J. R. R. Tolkien novel, fans of middle-earth will get to witness how things went south for the hobbits and everyone else as Sauron put his master plan in motion.

TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD

Yup, another Walking Dead spinoff series is amongst us and though you might be tired of zombie stories at this point, many people can’t get enough. Starring Olivia Moon and Terry Crews, the new series seems to take place at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse as people still don’t know what to make of, well, the walking dead.

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ And More New Trailers That Debuted At San Diego Comic Con 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com