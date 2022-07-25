Dave Chappelle Opens Up For Chris Rock & Kevin Hart At MSG

CLOSE

Dave Chappelle was recently under fire in Minneapolis for some of his past comments on members of the LGBTQ community but the controversy certainly hasn’t hampered his career. Chappelle was a surprise opening act for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart‘s tour stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Dave Chappelle, thought to be a ticket holder on the so-called cancel culture train, hasn’t seen much in the way of barriers of entry for his particular brand of comedy. After a venue in Minnesota decided not to host the Washington, D.C. native, another venue took up the slack and the show went on.

As Variety reports, Chappelle shocked guests at Rock and Hart’s joint comedy show at the famed MSG venue and naturally railed against cancel culture and his right to express his jokes as he sees fit.

“Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay,” Chappelle said to the crowd, reportedly. “I appreciate the support.”

The Hollywood Reporter added in its reporting that Chappelle, Rock, and Hart shared a silly moment on stage after debating who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) among them with Hart gifting Rock a live goat with gold chains. Hart reportedly named the goat Will Smith.

