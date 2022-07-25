Marvel Phase 5 & Phase 6 Announcements Leave Fans In Awe, 2 Avengers Films On Deck

CLOSE

This past weekend the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con went down and while DC fans left disappointed as Henry Cavill wasn’t announced to return as the Man of Steel, Marvel fans left on cloud 9 as fans got blessed with everything they asked for and then some.

From premiering the new trailer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to announcing two new Avenger films in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, Marvel hit it out the park. According to The Verge, Marvel will be ending their current Phase 4 with Wakanda Forever and kicking off Phase 5 with the third installment to Ant-Man dubbed Quantumania which will officially introduce Kang The Conqueror as the next big baddy of the MCU. Following Ant-Man will be films like Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 which will bring Adam Warlock into the big picture, Captain America: New World Order, The Marvels, and Blade which will integrate vampires into the MCU.

That’s not counting the numerous Disney+ MCU series set to hit the streaming service as well including shows like Daredevil: Reborn, Secret Invasion, She-Hulk, Echo, and the second season to Loki which will further expand on the fallout of Kang The Conqueror being freed at the end of season one.

Still, Marvel took things even further for their hardcore fans and got into Phase 6 of their master plan announcing that it will begin with the Fantastic Four in 2024 which will no doubt introduce either Dr. Doom or Galactus to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After that Marvel sent the crowd into a frenzy when they revealed that the Avengers will be returning in two new films; announcing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to drop on May 2, 2025 before wrapping up the multiverse saga with Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

Unfortunately for us, the Russo Brothers are said to not be directing Secret Wars as of now, but it’s still years away so you never know what can be worked out.

Who will be the new Avengers team? No one knows but hopefully Marvel will bring back some familiar faces that retired after the events of Endgame as fans love the OG Avengers of yesteryear.

Though we don’t know when exactly the X-Men will be making their long-awaited MCU debut, there’s still time for Marvel to surprise us in the upcoming New York Comic Con later this Fall, but from the looks of things it seems like the superhero mutant team might be slated for a Phase 7 entrance at this point.

Were you excited by the news that Marvel broke over the weekend at Comic Con? What would you like to see them do next? Let us know in the comments section below and peep the new trailer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below and try not to shed a tear. Rest In Power, Chadwick “T’Challa” Boseman.

