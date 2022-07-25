Teaser For ‘Atlanta’s Final Season Chocked Full of Easter Eggs From Past Episodes

CLOSE

All good things must come to an end. Donald Glover’s brainchild, Atlanta, preps us for the final season with a new teaser.

The Final Season of Atlanta Premiers In September

FX dropped a teaser for the final season of Atlanta, and it’s chocked full of easter eggs from standout episodes from each of the show’s seasons. The 43-second teaser does feature the show’s main cast Donald Glover’s Earn, Zazie Beetz’s Vanessa, LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius, and Brian Tyree Henry’s Paperboi.

Glover and Beetz walk out of a liquor store while Coconut Crunch-O’s, the cereal advertised in season one’s “B.A.N.S” episode, rains from the sky.

LaKeith Stanfield shows up after crashing the invisible car hilariously first featured in the show’s first episode. Before Brian Tyree finally shows up to drop a mic that magically floats, we are blessed with other cool nods to previous episodes.

The infamous piano from the iconic “Teddy Perkins” episode falls from the sky, Bibby, the barber, rides by while cutting someone’s hair, and the alligator from season two’s premiere episode “Alligator Man,” which earned Katt Williams an Emmy also makes an appearance.

As to what we can expect from Atlanta’s final season, the logline says the crew returns from Paperboi’s European tour and are “back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?”

Season 3 was comprised of 10 episodes not only followed our favorite ATLiens as they navigated Europe but also featured excellent standalone episodes that didn’t feature any of the cast. One episode titled “Three Slaps” flipped the tragic Devonte Hart story, and another episode featured the late Kevin Samuels.

Atlanta’s third earned three 2022 Emmy nominations. Glover received an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nod. Hiro Murai was nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, and the show grabbed a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (half-hour).

We’re expecting nothing but greatness from the final season.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Teaser For ‘Atlanta’s Final Season Chocked Full of Easter Eggs From Past Episodes was originally published on hiphopwired.com