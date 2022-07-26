Video Of Security Guard Crying During Kendrick Lamar Set Goes Viral

CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar is one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars and has a fandom that spans the globe for good reason. The impact that the Compton, Calif. artist has on listeners was seen in a video clip of a security guard crying during a performance.

Kendrick Lamar, who is currently on tour in support of his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was in Houston, Texas over the weekend and tearing through a rendition of his top tracks as expected. While performing “LOVE.” from his 2017 album DAMN., TikTok user @dejaihvu shared a video of a guard emotionally moved to tears as the song played.

At first, many were critical of the sharing of what was obviously a deeply personal moment for the guard. In his own video, the guard, who posts on TikTok under the name @DevynSanford, responded to the chatter around the clip and confirmed that he was fine with the upload of the video.

“That’s me in the post y’all… this song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this,” Devyn Sanford said in a reply to @dejaihvu’s video.

It’s good to know that the guard not only loves his job but also allowed himself to feel the music and the moment just as Kendrick Lamar intended.

—

Photo: Getty

