The Jackie Robinson Museum Officially Opens In NYC

CLOSE

A new museum honoring the late baseball & civil rights icon Jackie Robinson officially opened to the public in New York City, after years of anticipation and planning.

On Tuesday (July 26th), a ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred at The Jackie Robinson Museum, located just above the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City. The ceremony was attended by Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow and founder of the Jackie Robinson Foundation along with her son, David Robinson, and daughter Sharon Robinson. Also in attendance was Della Britton, the president and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, tennis legend Billie Jean King, filmmaker Spike Lee and former MLB pitcher C.C. Sabathia.

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts was the master of ceremonies. “The Jackie Robinson Museum will be New York’s epicenter for bringing Black history forward into the present,” she said in the opening remarks. “Today, the mission of the museum will be to educate, inspire, challenge, and educate visitors about Jackie Robinson, the athlete, activist, patriot, entrepreneur, and family man.” In a statement, David Robinson spoke of the family’s appreciation for the day. “The Jackie Robinson Museum is the realization of a dream for my family. My mother has long hoped for a permanent space where people learn about the issues my father cared deeply about and the change he fought hard to affect.” There is a quote at the entry to the museum from Rachel Robinson, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday: “I hope this tribute to my beloved Jack ignites the humanitarian spirit in all of us, not only when we convene around sport, but in all of our interactions. May it spark dialogue that leads to a better understanding of ourselves, our shared experiences, and the plight of others.”

The Jackie Robinson Museum, which was being planned and built for the past 14 years, is home to over 4,500 artifacts from his life and career and over 40,000 historical images. The museum is open to the general public from Thursdays to Sundays beginning on Thursday, July 28th. Visiting hours are from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M., and tickets can be purchased at the museum’s website.

The Jackie Robinson Museum Officially Opens In NYC was originally published on hiphopwired.com