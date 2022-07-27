Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots

CLOSE

Robert Ponder, a Black Donald Trump supporter, is going to jail for a few years after participating in the saltine-fueled Capitol riots on January 6.

Robert Ponder Learned The Hard Way

NBC News reports that Mark Ponder, one of the few people from the Washington area arrested for participating in the Capitol riots, is heading to jail. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced Ponder to 63 months, that’s five years, for assaulting a police officer during the January 6 insurrection that went down in the nation’s capital.

According to NBC News, ponder’s jail sentence ties him with Robert Scott Palmer, who attacked a law enforcement officer with a fire extinguisher during the riots. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified at Ponder’s sentencing hearing, telling the judge how the riot “changed his life forever.”

Per NBC News:

Ponder’s sentencing hearing featured testimony from Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who told the judge that January 6 had changed his life forever. The government’s sentencing memo spells out how Ponder “charged” Gonell, “waved [a] pole aggressively, and then attacked” Gonell.

“Ponder struck the riot shield with such force that the pole snapped and broke apart as it made contact with the shield, and the top portion of the pole flew off to the side,” the sentencing memo said. “Ponder then retreated back into the crowd. The screenshot below captures this assault.”

In an interview following the sentencing hearing, Gonell said he forgives Ponder, but he won’t forget what he did. “I’m not a vindictive person. I forgive him. But I won’t forget about what he did,” Gonell told reporters.

“What his actions did was change the trajectory of my life. Instead of getting ready for a promotion and continuing my police work, my profession, I need to look beyond what I’m going to do after police work,” Gonell continued. “I’m at peace with myself and hope he gets all the help that he needs and comes back a better person.”

He Believed The Big Lie

Following his arrest by the FBI, Ponder made it clear he believed the big lie from the former President that the 2021 presidential election was stolen, a claim Trump’s own Attorney General, William Barr, a loyal hack called “bullsh*t.”

“Cause the election, I know I shouldn’t say it, but I really feel as though it was stolen,” Ponder said. “That’s something you can’t take, right? … The thing about it is, our Supreme Court, we have a Supreme Court here that is supposed to stand for stuff like this. And say, okay, why hasn’t the Supreme Court stepped in? Why didn’t Barr step in, at the very least, at the minimum to say ‘let’s have an investigation.’”

Per NBC News, the FBI has arrested 850 individuals in connection to the January 6 insurrection, with hundreds more cases still pending.

Donald Trump is not around to hand these dummies pardons.

