Food: Off-Duty Cop Robbed In The Bronx, Liberated Of His Police ID & Firearm

Crime in New York City is getting so out of control these days that even police are looking like food out here to the wolves.

The New York Post is reporting that yesterday (July 27) an off-duty police officer was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his police ID and his gun in the Bronx (of course). The jux went down around 12:30 a.m. at Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street in Hunts Point after the 23-year-old police officer parked his car and as he was taking a few items out of his trunk, a masked gunman approached him and told him to grab some sky.

The crook was holding a black firearm and said “hands up,” police sources said. The robber then asked, “Are you a cop?”

The thief took his wallet from his left front pants pocket and his Glock 17 from his off-duty holster and fled on Garrison Avenue, the sources said. The wallet contained his police i.d., credit cards, cash and keys.

The crook was a male believed to be in his 30’s, with a medium build, black hair and last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, white sneakers, a black face mask and a fanny pack around his chest, cops said. Police released video of the crime.

The cop should’ve known the assailant wouldn’t pull the trigger as he had on white sneakers and not a shooter’s customary black Air Force 1’s. Just sayin.’

Police are currently investigating the incident though they haven’t said whether or not they have any leads or motives. Luckily for everyone no one was hurt outside of a policeman’s pride.

“We are thankful that our brother is OK, but this situation could have ended much worse,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. “Not even the sight of a gun and shield will deter these brazen perps. They aren’t worried about consequences, because there are none for them. Meanwhile, cops are definitely thinking about the risks they might face – both the physical danger and the legal consequences – if they try to fight back.”

Don’t be surprised if they catch the brazen robber and he ends up “resisting arrest” and catches a universal from the NYPD before being taking to central bookings.

Food: Off-Duty Cop Robbed In The Bronx, Liberated Of His Police ID & Firearm was originally published on hiphopwired.com