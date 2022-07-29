Ben Affleck To Return As Batman In ‘Aquaman 2’

CLOSE

Looks like the DCEU has finally learned a lesson or two from the MCU as they’re consistently crossing superheroes over into each other’s standalone films… for now.

According to The Verge, Ben Affleck will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming sequel to Aquaman. On Thursday (July 28), Aquaman star Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share the news by posting a pic of himself leaning on Ben (don’t get jealous, J. Lo) along with a caption that read “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

This was a much needed shot in the arm of the DCEU as they’ve been continuously letting down their hardcore fanbase. After rumors of Henry Cavill appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con to announce his return as Superman proved false and the Marvel panel causing all kinds of excitement with their big reveals, the DCEU needed a lifeline to keep their brand afloat and this will certainly help.

Though Robert Pattinson made for a respectable Dark Knight in The Batman, fans loved Ben Affleck’s iteration of the character and will certainly welcome him back into the DCEU fold.

This could also be a way for Warner Bros. and DC to quell the anger from fans after they demanded that Amber Heard be removed from the film due to her domestic abuse card being pulled during the Johnny Depp defamation trial. Though the studio said that she played a minimal role in the film, fans were ready to boycott Aquaman 2 due to her still being in the flick.

Now that Ben Affleck is slated to return as Batman in the somewhat-anticipated sequel, will fans change their minds about supporting it? Guess we’ll find out when Aquaman 2 hits theaters next March.

Are you excited about the return of Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader in the next Aquaman film? Let us know in the comments section below.

