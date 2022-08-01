Chris Rock Jokes He Got Slapped By “Suge Smith” Following Will Smith’s Latest Apology

CLOSE

After Will Smith dropped an emotional apology video, Chris Rock, the recipient of the slap seen around the globe, is still cracking jokes.

Hours after Will Smith poured his heart out to his followers on Instagram and apologize to Chris Rock a second time. The comedian decided to do what he does best, continue to make light of the situation.

During a recent stand-up show, Chris Rock spoke about the infamous moment, even jokingly comparing Smith to Hip-Hop’s boogeyman, the currently incarcerated former head of Death Row Records, Suge Knight.

“Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” The 57-year-old comedian said during the show at Atlanta’s Fox Theater Friday night. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” PEOPLE reports.

Chris Rock is currently on the road and is testing out new material for his Ego Death World Tour. Rock also touched on The Oscars incident during his recent co-headlined shows in New York and New Jersey with Kevin Hart.

Will Smith Wants To Move On

While it has all been jokes on Rock’s end, it’s been more serious for Will Smith, who is trying to get his career back on course. During the video, Smith said his “behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith also cleared his wife of any wrongdoing in the situation.

“Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us,” Smith said.

We are still waiting for Chris Rock to talk in-depth about the night, but it seems he much rather people pay to hear what he has to say about it, and for that, we understand.

