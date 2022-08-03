Herschel Walker Finally Agrees To Face Off With Sen. Raphael Warnock In A Debate

CLOSE

Rising Republican candidate Herschel Walker will face off with his opponent Senator Raphael Warnock in a highly anticipated debate in October, the former NFL star announced on August 2. Both politicians are fighting tooth and nail for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. During an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Walker said that his debate against Warnock would happen on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Georgia with support from local news station WSAV, The Hill reported.

“It will be his people because we’re in his backyard,” Walker said. “The people need to see the differences between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker.”

The burgeoning politician, whose campaign received huge support from former President Donald Trump, warned Warnock “to be ready.”

“Now he can quit talking and show the people that he can stand behind his words and show up for the debate,” he added.

Sen. Raphael Warnock cranks up the pressure on Walker

Warnock has been applying pressure on Walker to face off in a debate since May when he vowed to spare against the former running back in three televised debates. In late July, Walker responded to the Georgia Senator’s challenge but clarified that the meeting would happen on his time. “I don’t just do what they say. I’m running a campaign the way I want to run it,” he said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

Days later, Warnock responded to Walker’s debate reluctance with a 30-second ad telling him to “Stop Dodging, Commit to Debates.”

Polls show Walker slightly trailing behind

The former Dallas Cowboys star won the Republican Senate primary after a big endorsement from Trump back in May, but support may be slumping for the politician given a few rumors that have recently surfaced.

According to The Hill, Walker was accused of allegedly embellishing “his business and academic successes.” The news followed other eye-brow-raising claims that the politician allegedly “fathered three children that he did not previously disclose.”

Last week, a poll published by AJC showed Warnock slightly surging ahead of Walker, with 46% in favor of the Democratic Senator and 43% rallying for the Republican hopeful. 8% were undecided. Walker still has time to turn things around before November’s general election but it looks like his comeback will be rocky. Quentin Fulks, Mr. Warnock’s campaign manager, questioned Walker’s debate hesitancy.

“I don’t know if Herschel Walker is scared for voters to hear what he has to say, or scared for voters to hear that he’s unprepared to speak on the issues that matter most to the people of Georgia,” he said in a statement, according to The Root. “There’s a clear choice in the race for Senate, and we hope Herschel Walker will be true to his word and commit to joining us at three debates.”

