Drake is back on his promotion grind and while many fans felt his Honestly, Nevermind album was more lackluster than blockbuster, he’s not giving up on his latest project just yet.

Dropping off some new visuals for “Sticky,” Drizzy shows just how amped his fans can get at his concert performances as he uses footage of him taking the stage much to the delight of thousands of adoring fans. At one point the visual flashed a “Free YSL” message to show his support for his homie, Young Thug and his crew who are currently facing decades behind bars due to RICO charges brought on by federal authorities.

As for Drake, he never misses an opportunity to stunt and the visual also features the late Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes Mayabach.

Check out the visuals for “Sticky” below and let us know if Honestly, Nevermind has grown on you yet or if it’s not even in your rotation these days.

Drake Drops New Visuals For “Sticky” ft. Virgil Abloh’s Maybach was originally published on hiphopwired.com