On August 3, “Yeezy Day” once again had the sneaker world in a frenzy as Yeezy sneakers and slides dropped every hour all day and had sneakerheads counting more L’s than a MF.

Interestingly enough, Kanye West himself not only had nothing to do with the sneaker holiday, but took to social media to call out adidas for creating the day without his blessing. Continuing his war on the striped brand for using his ideas for their own profit, Kanye West DM’d a lengthy rant about how adidas continues to use his products without so much as informing him of their ideas.

Accusing adidas of making “Yeezy Day” without his approval, Kanye also called them out for stealing his styles, colorways and material ideas for his sneakers and passing it off as their own. He even revealed that adidas lowkey sabotaged his Balenciaga collaboration by slowing down production of the shoes and apparently tried to bully The Gap when they were working on their own collaboration.

How this will affect the relationship between Kanye and adidas remains to be seen but it has clearly been strained for a while now. Sneakerheads are lowkey hoping this means that Kanye will eventually make his way back to Nike and retro the classic Nike Yeezy silhouette that started the whole Yeezy sneaker craze more than a decade ago.

With our luck that will happen but with stock numbers like 10,000 pairs or some weak ish like that.

What do y’all think? Is Kanye West right to be angry about “Yeezy Day”? Should he go back to Nike? Did y’all get any “W”‘s yesterday or just take “L”‘s? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kanye West Calls Out Adidas For Making “Yeezy Day” Without His Approval was originally published on hiphopwired.com