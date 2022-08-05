Lionsgate Entertainment Launches Podcast Division With A Show From 50 Cent

CLOSE

50 Cent is taking his talents to the podcast game. Lionsgate Entertainment is launching a new division and have signed him up to be one of the their celebrity talents.

As per Deadline the Southside, Queens rapper will be hosting his own audio show as the newest face of Lionsgate entry to the surging category. Curtis will curate the Cuate/twin/: the downfall of El Chapo (working title) which will detail how Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera AKA El Chapo was finally taken down. “Speaking publicly for the first time ever, Chicago-born identical twins Peter and Jay Flores will take listeners on a journey through their meteoric rise to becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in America,” the overview reads.

“Peddling tons of cocaine across the country, these two would go on to be seated at the right hand of the most wanted man in the world: El Chapo himself. In a stunning turn of events, the twins betray El Chapo in a desperate attempt to escape the only life they’ve ever known. But is escape ever really possible?” it continued. 50 Cent quickly took to social media to hype up the announcement. “New Heat on the way If you liked Narco’s your going to be blown away by The Flores Twins. GLG GreenLightGang” he wrote.

“We look forward to entering the rapidly expanding podcast market as a great source of exciting new properties as well as an opportunity to feed the growing demand for audio content with our films, television series, Starz original programming, and library titles. This initiative demonstrates Lionsgate’s 360-degree approach to content, creating an opportunity for us to continue onscreen stories and make companion podcasts to serve fans of our IP while scaling the audience base for new projects,” said Joe Drake, Chair of the Motion Picture Group, and Kevin Beggs, Chair of the Lionsgate Television Group.

At this time there is no launch date for Cuate/twin/: the downfall of El Chapo.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

