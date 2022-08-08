CLOSE

A cult classic is coming back to a major streaming service with a twist. Omay Sy will play the lead in Peacock’s update to The Killer.

As per Deadline the Lupin actor will take on the task of bring the iconic character Ah Jong back to modern times. While not much is known about what we can expect it was announced that the project will be penned by Matthew Stuecken and Josh Campbell (10 Cloverfield Lane), as well as Eran Creevy (Welcome to the Punch, Collide) and Brian Helgeland (42, Legend). Sy took to the Instagram to express his enthusiasm for the role. New challenge … and what a challenge but so grateful to get the opportunity ! ” his caption read.

The original 1989 film stars Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh. Chow plays the assassin Ah Jong, who accidentally damages the eyes of the singer Jennie (Sally Yeh) during a shootout. He later discovers that if Jennie does not undergo an expensive operation, she will go blind. To get the money for Jennie, Ah Jong decides to perform one last hit.

While the movie was a success during its original run the film gained new fans from the Hip-Hop community when Raekwon sampled it on Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. In an interview with XXL The RZA detailed why he incorporated the film into the project. “Rae and Ghost was two opposite guys as far as neighborhoods was concerned, I used John Woo’s The Killer. [In that movie] you got Chow Yun Fat [playing the role of Ah Jong] and Danny Lee [Inspector Li]. They have to become partners to work shit out.” Woo felt honored that the group sampled The Killer and asked for no monetary return from them.

Omar Sy To Star In Peacock’s Update To Wu-Tang Fav ‘The Killer’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com