Frank Ocean has the uncanny ability to stir up the masses even when his moves aren’t anywhere nearly related to his musical artistry. The elusive singer and songwriter had folks chattering after his Homer brand unveiled a “meat enhancement” sex toy that retails for $25,000.

A recent Instagram post from Homer, the fashion brand founded by Frank Ocean, features a censored photo of a naked man wearing the XXXL H-Bone Ring. If the context clues and image doesn’t let you in on what the XXXL H-Bone Ring is, it’s an old-fashioned c*ck ring.

The 18-karat gold ring retails at $25, 570 and features the distinctive H logo that Homer is known for. There are other versions of the H-Bone, with one version selling for $ 5, 495.

So if you’re ready to put down some serious cash to bling out your thing, Frank Ocean and Homer have you covered.

Photo: Getty

Bling For Your Thing: Frank Ocean Hawks Luxury Meat Enhancement Piece For $25K was originally published on hiphopwired.com