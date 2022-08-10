Angela Yee To Host New Midday Show ‘Way Up with Angela Yee’, “I’m Ready For This New Chapter!”

CLOSE

On Wednesday, August 10, Premiere Networks announced that Angela Yee will be hosting her own, new midday show called Way Up with Angela Yee. Oh, that’s what she was talking about.

The media personality set social media abuzz on Tuesday night when she wrote on her Twitter that “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.”

Now it’s confirmed that the “as you know it” is in reference to her new gig. The new syndicated show will launch in the fall and be found on more than 30 iHeartMedia stations across the country, including her longtime home of Power 105.1, in New York City. ‘Way Up with Angela Yee’ is being touted as “a fast-paced, listener interactive show” where she plans to connect her listeners with breaking news and hot topics as well as celebrity interviews and special guests.

“Angela Yee is a Powerhouse! She’s a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a highly-entertaining, smart and witty talent who will go down as one of the greats of her generation. We are thrilled to have her lead this new show,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive V of Programming in a statement. “Angela has her finger on the pulse of entertainment and culture, and I look forward to watching her bring her positive outlook and even more great content to her devoted listeners in new and influential ways.”

The Brooklyn-born and raised Yee started her run at The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about a dozen years ago. She will continue to maintain her Lip Service podcast as well.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee in a statement. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other. I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”

As for finishing up her duties at The Breakfast Club, per social media, she says she’ll still be there for about a month.

