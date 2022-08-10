Ja Rule & Irv Gotti Respond To Fat Joe’s Criticism Of Their ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

CLOSE

For the past few days social media has been roasting Irv Gotti for unnecessarily making his old affair with Ashanti the topic of discussion during Nore’s latest Drink Champs episode, and now Fat Joe has weighed in on the matter and it didn’t make Irv nor Ja Rule too happy.

After the Hip-Hop legend called Irv Gotti a “sucka” for obsessing over his love affair with the “Rain On Me” singer and called out Ja for not defending Ashanti during the interview, Ja Rule took to social media to clap back at his one-time Verzuz opponent. Said Ja: “STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk sh*t…”

Irv Gotti also responded to Fat Joe’s criticism during an interview with 97.9 The Box saying, “I feel like he fooled me, he’s not my friend. But in life you get fooled.”

Continuing to elaborate on what he means, Irv explained “Forget Joe. They don’t want me to talk about Joe. So, I won’t talk about Joe, I’ll talk about life. In life, everyone goes through friends. People who you thought were your friends. I’m not talking about Joe. Let me talk. In life, I have had countless friends come and go. But, you know what remains consistent and why I get through all of this? My family. Because I don’t really need friends.”

Too bad this didn’t happen before that Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule event. It would’ve definitely made things a little more interesting.

Fat Joe has yet to respond to Irv and Ja so far but we doubt it’ll come in the form of a diss track as these men are too old and mature to begin a new battle on wax at this stage in their careers. We’re hopeful they eventually hash things out but right now we wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t communicate for a little while.

What do y’all think of the situation between Fat Joe and Murder Inc.? Let us know in the comments section below.

