Déjà Vu: Beyoncé & JAY-Z Flick It Up In Front of An Elevator 8 Years After Infamous Solange Incident

Eight years after the infamous elevator incident, Beyoncé and Jay-Z decided to strike a pose in front of one to show their souls are not broken.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z shined together as they flicked up before they attended Beyoncé’s super private, invite-only Club Renaissance party, celebrating the successful release of her latest album.

The pictures were taken in front of a 6th-floor elevator at the Times Square Edition, where the bash went down. Fans, particularly the Beyhive, were waiting for shots of Beyoncé and JAY-Z from the night that was void of any IG moments from the party.

Beyoncé, who has mastered the art of controlling her image, had guests’ smartphone cameras covered all night, so any photos of her and her husband would be coming straight from them, and she did not disappoint.

Per Page Six, some people learned the hard way and got booted for video recording during the party.

The “Break My Soul” crafter snatched wigs rocking a shimmering metallic hooded body suit giving, sticking with her album’s disco/house theme. Hova complimented her with a creme suit keeping things very classy.

The series of Instagram photos also comes after fans speculated the 40-year-old singer referenced the Solange brawl in the song “Cozy.”

“Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis / ‘Cause she comfortable,” she sang on the song, which has quickly become a fan favorite.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Have Moved On Since Solange Brawl

For those who need a refresher, TMZ obtained surveillance footage of Solange, 36, yelling at and kicking the Brooklyn rapper while the bodyguard and even Beyoncé tried to intervene.

According to sources, that night, Solange got into a verbal argument with Rachel Roy, with many believing that she was the “Becky with the good hair” who almost ruined the couple’s marriage.

We’re just glad the couple can look back at the incident and laugh at it.

