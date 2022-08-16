Carmelo Anthony Docuseries Is In The Works Courtesy of NBA Star

CLOSE

Sports docuseries seem to be all the rage these days and though they’re usually reserved for retired or dearly departed athletes, Carmelo Anthony is about to see his career play out before his eyes while he’s still active in the NBA.

Deadline is reporting that Carmelo Anthony has linked up with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment to produced a docuseries based on himself dubbed Seven. Feeling like it was time for him to tell his side of his story, Seven will chronicle the life and times of the future NBA Hall of Famer even though he’s still got a year or two left in the tank before he calls it a career. Naturally Carmelo knows the question everyone is asking behind this announcement and for that he has a simple answer.

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth,” said Anthony. “I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

Can’t say we saw this coming.

Seven is said to explore Anthony’s life both on and off the court including things he’s never spoken about publicly and how his life as a celebrity, father, and overall human being has turned him into the man he is today.

That being said, you have to wonder if Melo will touch on some of his more controversial moments including the Kevin Garnett squabble over a comment he made about his then wife, La La Anthony and more recently the new baby mama drama that came out of left field just last year. Just sayin.

No word on when the series will be debuting or on what network but best believe we’ll be tuning in when it does and we hope it’ll end with Melo finally getting that elusive championship ring by the end of this season wherever he ends up playing.

Are y’all going to be checking for Seven when it hits the airwaves? Should Melo even be dropping a docuseries while he’s still in the league and trying to win a championship? Let us know in the comment section below.

