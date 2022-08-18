Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips 

CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has long been associated with the iconic Mattel toy Barbie. However, the company is pushing back against the use of their trademark for a new snack named after the doll.

TMZ reports that Mattel has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against Rap Snacks claiming that the company “made the deliberate and calculated choice to launch a new product line using Mattel’s famous BARBIE trademark.”

Nicki is not named in the suit.

The chips are Barbie-Que Honey Truffle and come in a bright pink bag and feature an image of Minaj on the front.

Mattel says that Rap Snacks did not approach them before the release of the flavor and TMZ notes that the company tried to reach out to Rap Snacks to strike an agreement.

However, they say Rap Snacks “refused to cease use of the BARBIE trademark and issued no corrective advertising, thereby forcing Mattel to bring this lawsuit as a last resort to protect its rights and prevent further consumer confusion.”

The toy maker is petitioning for Rap Snacks to stop using its trademark and to pay damages.

Minaj has long been associated with the classic toy. She often refers to herself as a “Barbie” in music and other imagery and her dedicated fans are known as “The Barbz.”

