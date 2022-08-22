HBO Unveils ‘The Last of Us’ Live-Action Adaptation

CLOSE

Everyone knows that adapting popular video games into feature films or series have proven very tricky as for every one Mortal Kombat (the 90’s one) there’s 10 Street Fighter‘s (which basically ended Jean-Claude Van Damme’s career).

But HBO seems like they might be onto something special as they’ve finally revealed some footage for their upcoming series to the highly popular Play Station video game, The Last of Us. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the teaser takes us to the post-apocalyptic world that video gamers have fallen in love with where mutated human beings and cannibalistic creatures roam the streets looking for their next victim.

Taking place twenty-years after civilization as we know it fell apart, Joel is hired to take Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone and in doing so must travel across a dangerous and monster infested United States. Left with nothing but their weapons and wits to survive, Joel and Ellie embark on a journey that viewers will no doubt look forward to tuning in on a weekly basis.

HBO’s The Last of Us is set to premier on January 1, 2023.

Check out the teaser for the series below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in come the New Year in the comments section below.

