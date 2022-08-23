Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly

CLOSE

Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to make their case for being the most toxic couple in Hip-Hop, and maybe the nation. The latter was arrested after she allegedly punched her rapper boyfriend in the face.

According to Radar Online, their latest incident of domestic violence occurred outside of a nightclub in Phoenix. Reportedly, the dynamic duo left their usual Los Angeles haunts to his a club date out of state, and they brought along their struggle with them.

Interestingly, it was the surprisingly athletic Chrisean who was booked, but then ish went left.

Per Radar:

Chrisean was set to appear for a club appearance, but things turned dark quickly. A video from the event shows Chrisean and Blueface arguing in a booth at the club.

At one point, Blueface was pulling Chrisean by her braids as she tried to walk away from him. She was violently pulled back after he grabbed her.

A male bystander jumped a barrier after seeing Chrisean be grabbed by Blueface. Chriseqan was then seen punching Blueface straight in the face. He backed up a little and then security got involved with the police.

Moments later, Blueface took to Instagram Live to shout “Free Rock.” He said he didn’t make the same mistake this time — a reference to the viral video of them fighting in the streets of Los Angeles last month.

The nightclub seems to have gotten what they paid for, no? Reportedly, after Chrisean got pinched or detained, he remained at the club, partying in the VIP.

You can’t make this stuff up. And for the record, don’t put your hands on anyone unless you’re ready to face the consequences.

And yes, there is footage. SMH.

