Popular Demand: Cam’ron Reveals How He And Jay-Z Squashed Their Beef

Cam’ron rarely does interviews but when he does he doesn’t disappoint. In a new Q&A he reveals how he and Jay-Z squashed their beef.

As per Complex the Harlem, New York native paid a visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. While Gillie Da Kid and Wallo got the “Get Em’ Girls” rapper to discuss several iconic moments in his career, it was his take on his back and forth with Hov that got the Hip-Hop Community talking. During the 56-minute mark he was asked how things got nasty between them and he pointed to his smash single “Oh Boy”.

Jigga surprised him with a remix verse but Killa wasn’t feeling it thus he erased it. “I was just so caught up… I’m very, very petty, man” he said. But looking back on that you made a great point, we should have kept it, and whether we used it or not we should’ve had it,” he continued. “That was just my mentality at the time.” The trio also discussed when Killa and Jay finally put their issues aside and performed together at Jay’s second B-Sides concert. “I was caught in the middle to be totally honest with you, because I didn’t want Dame [Dash] to feel a way,” he said. “I know they was going through they thing, but Dame had did something on the internet to where he kind of apologized to Jay-Z. … I was like, ‘If that’s where he at, cool.’”

And to hear Cam tell it the two just needed a quick conversation to patch things up. “Jay called, he’s like, ‘Yo first of all I want to tell you I got respect for you,’ and I’m like, ‘Same here bro,’” he said. “Sh*t ain’t no big thing, man. We talking about some sh*t, f***ing 12-13 years old. I’m straight. … We just showed our love for each other, and we kept it under wraps.”

You can watch the entire interview below.

