Kodak Black Donates $50K Worth Of Water To Help Haiti’s Water Crisis

Kodak Black is once again putting on for his homeland. He is donating $50,000 dollars worth of water to help Haiti during their water crisis.

As per TMZ the Pompano Beach, Florida native is putting his money where is heart is. The country is up against yet another misfortune and this time it is not a natural disaster. Over the last couple of days the island has been held hostage by local drug cartels and since locals have been cut off from food and water. The “Super Gremlin” rapper heard about the unfortunate news and is stepping up in order to offer Haitians relief.

On Tuesday, August 23 his lawyer Bradford Cohen announced that the man now legally known as Bill Kapri will be donating over $50,000 dollars worth of water to Haiti. The spend roughly translates to about 35,000 bottles which is sure to help those affected by the crisis. The alkaline H2O in question is called “LAST” and is a reference to Kodak’s hopes that this be the last time Haiti have to face a water shortage. Given the contentious situation on land he will be working with government officials to have the bottles distributed accordingly.

In an Instagram post his long-time legal eagle explained that this has been in the works for some time. “While others speak about it he is doing it. The Haitian community in South Florida is such an important, vibrant culture” he wrote. “To change things sometimes people need to come together and act as one. So important to participate in local and national government for the Haitian nation to be represented. Kodak urges more people to help this embattled country to #rebuildhaiti”.

In the past Kodak has supported Haiti with donations that benefitted their healthcare system and local food banks.

