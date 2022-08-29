CLOSE

For years now Brooklyn went from the most thorough of borough’s to home of the hipsters. But over the weekend nothing has demonstrated just how much Kings County has changed than the defacement of a mural of The Notorious B.I.G. (for shame!).

CBS News reported that over the weekend a beautifully made mural of the OG King of New York on the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill (not the one pictured) was vandalized. It’s so disrespectful to the culture that even the NYPD are on the case and are trying to track down the perps who played themselves bigly. The mural was done by artist Vincent Ballentine and unveiled back in March to mark the 25th anniversary of Biggie’s passing.

Speaking to CBS, Ballentine says he plans on restoring the painting back to it’s original form.

In the video captured by a nearby surveillance camera it seems like man who defaced the mural recorded himself on the phone or was at least FaceTiming someone while committing the crime. If he was recording himself he has yet to upload it to social media and if he knows what’s best for him he probably won’t as not only is NYPD on the lookout for him, but best believe many Brooklynite’s would be on his a** as well.

Even Mayor Eric Adams weighed in on the matter telling NY1 that the man who did this would be held accountable as he disrespected one of New York City’s legends.

“Biggie is a hero to our community, and that’s darn sure not how you spread love the Brooklyn way, as Biggie would say,” Adams said. “We’re going to look into that and make sure that mural is cleaned up and repaired because this has a place there and it remains there, and we want to find the person responsible.”

That is if the Junior Mafia doesn’t find him first and has him fitted for cement boots.

What’s your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Notorious B.I.G. Mural In Brooklyn Vandalized appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Notorious B.I.G. Mural In Brooklyn Vandalized was originally published on hiphopwired.com