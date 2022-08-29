Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series

CLOSE

Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself.

In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular ‘Behind the Tweets’ and highlights viral memes trending on the platform from the originators themselves.”

The series was launched Wednesday, Aug. 24 and if features Black Twitter’s brightest and wittiest memes that hit the memes-o-sphere after Usher’s NPR “Tiny Desk” performance in June.

“I was blown away. I was shocked. I was in Los Angeles somewhere,” Usher said describing through laughs how he felt when he first learned he was trending. “[People told me], ‘Yo, you know you’re going viral?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s good, right?’ And they were like, ‘No, no it’s good.’”

“I saw more people doing what I had done and it just kept going and going,” the “U Remind Me” singer continued. “And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. This is something special.’”

Usher was asked what prompted the now viral moment and he said he “didn’t plan it” and it “just happened.”

“I don’t know where the inspiration sometimes comes from. It could have been anything,” Usher said.

“It could have been Prince,” he added (Nah, son, it was definitely Prince). “Somebody speculated that Prince had done something like this before. I don’t know, but I do know that I felt like that was the right thing to do at that moment.” Usher said he got a kick out of one post in particular that linked his Tiny Desk fingers to Jesus’ miracles (but, you know, in a funny way.)

“I think it’s pretty funny when they talk about what Jesus said when he turned water to wine,” he said as Twitter displayed the actual meme, which reads: “Jesus after he took the five loaves and two fish.”

Ahhh, good times.

