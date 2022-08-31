‘NOPE’ Sequel?: Jordan Peele Teases A Potential Follow-Up To His Latest Thriller Could Happen

CLOSE

Jordan Peele hasn’t dropped a sequel to any of his blockbusters, but he could break that trend with NOPE.

NOPE was another huge box office success for Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions and, like his other films, left viewers amazed and simultaneously questioning what they just witnessed.

The film’s ending was pretty straightforward and didn’t have many moviegoers screaming for Peele to get to work on a sequel. Still, some questions remained, specifically about an IMDB-listed character called “Nobody,” played by actor Michael Busch.

Speaking with the New York Times, Peele touched on that mystery character, those fun fan theories his films always produce, and the idea that NOPE could see a sequel.

“The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele told the New York Times. “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Interesting.

Is NOPE A Part of A Cinematic Universe

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Mr. “Nobody” in a trailer for the film walking towards whatever has a flock of people running away. Speaking on fan’s obsession with the character Peele noted, “People are doing a lot of interesting detective work.”

NOPE crossed the $100 million mark earlier this month which is a massive accomplishment for a film not under the Marvel Studios banner and further cementing Jordan Peele’s status as blockbuster-making director. Many have wondered if NOPE is a part of a cinematic universe, a theory that Peele has yet to confirm.

If Peele wants to make a follow-up to NOPE, we are sure fans won’t be upset about the idea because there is still plenty of stories to tell.

Photo: YouTube / Universal Pictures

