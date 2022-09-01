Ari Lennox Explains What Her Album Means To In Her In Touching Message Shared By J. Cole

CLOSE

In more J. Cole news, the Dreamville general shared a touching message between himself and the label’s R&B princess, Ari Lennox.

Ari Lennox is gearing up to drop her sophomore effort age/sex/location on Sept 9. Cole asked his artist what her album meant to her, and he decided to share that message with his fans.

Lennox’s lengthy message explained that her sophomore album is about healing. The “Power Trip” crafter decided to share that message while noting how excited he was about the world hearing new music from Lennox.

In the caption for the post, Cole wrote, “I asked Ari what this new album means to her. I needed to know cuz I fuck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys, and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you, @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”

In the text, Lennox explained to Cole that age/sex/location is an album allowing her to be her unapologetic self while talking about learning from giving time to people she deemed toxic.

“Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life,” the ‘Shea Butter Baby” singer wrote. “I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms.”

“No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself. Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want,” Lennox continued.

The first single from age/sex/location, “Hoodie,” is currently making its rounds. The singer teased her collaboration with Summer Walker called “Queen Space,” which J.Cole was extremely excited about. Lennox also revealed the album’s cover art and dropped an EP called Away Message to hold fans over till the album’s release.

