CLOSE

Not since 8 Mile have we seen another feature film centered around an aspiring rapper using the battle rap scene to break into the game, but now Paramount+ is about to drop a just that for this new generation of Hip-Hoppers who may or may not be familiar with such underground events.

Recently Paramount+ dropped a trailer for their new Hip-Hop centered film dubbed On The Come Up which stars Jamila C. Gray as an up and coming battle rapper named Bri who is looking to fill the shoes that her dearly departed local rap legend of a father left behind.

But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.

Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel by Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), On The Come Up will be the directorial debut of the beloved Sanaa Lathan – who also plays Bri’s mother – and will feature stars such as Mike Epps, Method Man and Lil Yachty (please don’t tell us he’s going to be the rap battle king she has to beat at the end of the film).

Filled with clever rhymes, feel-good moments and a comedic scene or two, the trailer to On The Come Up promises a film that’s sure to inspire many more youngn’s to pick up the pen and pad and get to writing.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the film when it premiers on Paramount+ this September 23rd.

The post Paramount+’s Battle Rap Film ‘On The Come Up’ Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Paramount+’s Battle Rap Film ‘On The Come Up’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com