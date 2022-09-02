DaBaby Finds NOLA Show Canceled, Low Ticket Sales To Blame?

CLOSE

DaBaby ran into a bit of a hiccup with regard to a scheduled concert that was to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The show was reportedly canceled due to very low ticket sales, but there is a bit of dispute over the cause.

According to reports, the “Red Light Green Light” rapper was slated to do a concert at the Smoothie King Center on Friday (September 2nd). He was to be the headliner of a bill that featured Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester. Sylvester and his business partner, Greg Pulver, were promoting the show through their 70/30 and Clear Bizness Entertainment companies. The show was removed from the schedule at the last minute, with Pulver claiming that it was merely “postponed” in an interview with NOLA.com, citing “a number of business reasons why we saw best to do that. We decided to postpone and that was in our best interest.” However, those visiting the landing page for the event on Ticketmaster saw this message: “Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Upon further examination of the seating chart, it appeared that there was very low demand for tickets to the concert. As of Tuesday morning (August 30th), there were only several hundred seats sold at the 17,791-seat venue. Tickets were being offered at $35 apiece, and the lack of demand compelled the venue to not even offer seats in their upper bowl section. Sylvester speculated that it could’ve been DaBaby’s problematic past which includes his homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami last year which led to the lack of interest.

Andrew Lieber, the founder of the MAC Agency that has DaBaby as a client, disputes that theory. “DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract,” said Lieber in a statement sent by email. “DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans.” The news of the pulled show had many on social media cracking jokes, and the rapper even joined in, poking fun at the situation with a GIF posted through his Twitter account.

