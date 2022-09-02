CLOSE

It’s officially September and y’all know what that means… Killa season!

Just in time for the back-to-school season, Killa Cam’ron comes through for the kids and dropped a new A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, and G Koop produced cut in “All I Really Wanted.” Serving as an origin story of sorts, the new cut delves into Cam’s humble beginnings as a high school basketball player to a hustler to the rap star he is today.

“In high school I was on the court, getting buckets b*tch / Then I started getting duckets, can’t lie I’m in love with this / the otter getting money man, my motto was like ‘f*ck a b*tch / by time I turned thirty I completed my own bucket list! I don’t take threats lightly, careful who you f*ckin’ with / Now I’ll make you way more famous than your publicist…”

That’s so Killa Cam.

This is the first single off of Cam’ron and Canadian DJ, A-Track’s upcoming duet album U Wasn’t There which is set to drop on September 23rd.

Check out “All I Really Wanted” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for U Wasn’t There come the fourth Friday of this September in the comments below.

The post Cam’ron & A-Trak Link Up For New Single “All I Really Wanted” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Cam’ron & A-Trak Link Up For New Single “All I Really Wanted” was originally published on hiphopwired.com