The Weeknd Apologizes To Fans For Canceling LA Show Mid-Performance

Canadian superstar The Weeknd had to cancel a Los Angeles concert mid-performance on Saturday night.

During the show at SoFi Stadium, the singer broke the sad news to his fans saying, according to CBS News, “I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” he said. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

The cancelation came just after the second song in the show and fans expressed their disappointment, however, The Weeknd promised them refunds and that he would set a new date.

“But I wanted to come out and personally apologize, not tweet it or Instagram or whatever. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you,” he continued. “I apologize, I’m so sorry, I love you guys so much.”

In a later statement, The Weeknd reiterated that his voice went out, emphasizing that his “heart dropped.” He added, “I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

Fans have been sending love to the singer since the unfortunate cancelation. One viral tweet sent out some healing advice.

Another noted that the cancelation didn’t work out all bad for him, writing, “Took a girl to watch The Weeknd at the SoFi but Abel lost his voice after 2 songs and cancelled the show…Now we’re going back early to her place AND I get a full refund. I love you Abel.”

