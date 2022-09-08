MF DOOM’s Widow Confirms Rapper’s Rhyme Books Were Stolen, Allegedly

CLOSE

Recently, Talib Kweli accused Eothen “Egon” Alapatt of “stealing” the late, great MF DOOM’s rhyme book. The beloved rapper’s widow has confirmed that her husband’s books of rhymes (plural) were indeed stolen, allegedly.

Back on August 31, Kweli took to Instagram to call out Alapatt as a “culture vulture,” but what really threw fans for a loop were the Broooklyn rapper’s claims that DOOM’s rhymebook had been pilfered.

“One day the hiphop community is going to have to discuss what a lying, stealing, conniving culture vulture Eothen Apalatt AKA Egon from Now Again Records is,” read part of Kweli’s IG message. “This is a non Black person who routinely takes advantage of Black artists and brags about it.”

Alapatt is well-known in underground Hip-Hop circles as the once general manager of Stones Throw Records who founded his Now-Again Records label in 2022. He’s also a business partner of Madlib, renowned producer and one-half of the critically acclaimed Madvillain with DOOM.

But Kweli gave no f*cks about Alapatt’s resume. “…today all I want to know is why Egon stole MF DOOM rhyme book and refuses to give it back to DOOM family, even after MF DOOM passed away,” he added. “MF DOOM officiated this mans wedding FOR FREE, but then later stopped rocking with him because of his devil ways.”

Now TMZ Hip Hop reports that it received a statement from DOOM’s widow, Jasmine Dumile, confirming that she had been unsuccessfully trying to retrieve the rapper’s rhyme books from Alapatt even before his passing in late 2020.

“We had hoped after DOOM transitioned Egon would do the right thing and return the books to the family but he has continued to ignore these requests. Unfortunately, Egon is not the only former associate abusing the likeness, art and life’s work of DOOM,” Dumile told TMZ.Dumile declined to name the “former associate” exploiting her late husband’s likeness, for now. No word from Aloplatt, yet.

The post MF DOOM’s Widow Confirms Rapper’s Rhyme Books Were Stolen, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

MF DOOM’s Widow Confirms Rapper’s Rhyme Books Were Stolen, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com