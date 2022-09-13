Kid Cudi & Netflix Dropping ‘Entergalactic’ Animated Series

CLOSE

Kid Cudi is out here making big boy moves and while his fans await some new work on the music end, the Man on The Moon artist is giving them something else that they might actually appreciate.

According to Vulture, Kid Cudi and Netflix have teamed up for a new animated series dubbed “Entergalactic” which stars Cudi as a bachelor named Jabari who’s learning that love will find you when you least expect it or when you’re not entirely ready for it.

The longtime actor developed the Netflix series — a love story between two artists in New York City co-starring Jessica Williams — with Black-ishcreator Kenya Barris. The trailer gives the first hints at the plot with Cudder’s bachelor, Jabari, spacing out over a new girl, Meadow (Williams), while trying to get over his ex, Carmen (Laura Harrier). Oh, and he’s got a new song in the trailer, too, with a soundtrack album to follow, if you thought he’d put the whole music thing on pause for this.

A new animated series with foul language and a soundtrack for it? Y’all know Cudi fans are going to be going gaga over this joint (Kanye, not so much).

Check out the trailer for “Entergalactic” below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it debuts on Netflix on September 30th.

