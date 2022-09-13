Megan Thee Stallion Discusses “WAP” & Conservative Haters With Hillary & Chelsea Clinton

CLOSE

A moment we didn’t know we needed, Megan Thee Stallion talking “WAP” and more with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

The Houston rapper linked up with the former First Lady and her daughter for an episode of their new Apple TV+ series Gutsy. In the aptly titled “Gutsy Women Refuse Hate,” Thee Stallion chops it up with the Clintons about the hate and misogyny they experienced while navigating through their personal and professional lives.

Before the mother and daughter bring out Thee Stallion, Clinton reminds viewers, “don’t let anyone define who you are.”

In a clip from the episode that is currently making its rounds on social media, Hillary Clinton reveals that while Chelsea is big into Hip-Hop, she became aware of Megan Thee Stallion after listening to “WAP,” the song she collaborated with Cardi B.

“I’ve always wanted to do a song with Cardi,” Thee Stallion told the former Secretary of State. “As soon as she sent it to me, I think I sent it back to her the next day.” Not for nothing, Megan said, men always seem very confident talking about their sexuality in songs and “how they’re going to have sex with you, so I was like, ‘Well, I can do that. It’s going to sound fire coming from a woman!”

In agreement, Chelsea Clinton responds that it’s “great to see women be so fierce,” with Thee Stallion responding that it has always been her life’s mission to be unapologetically herself.

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Her Conservative Haters

Another thing both the Clintons and Thee Stallion have in common are conservative haters. During the episode, they also touched on the topic with the rapper saying she thinks they might be secret fans.

Per Billboard:

Asked if she was surprised by the conservative backlash to her explicit music — especially to the randy politician-baiting ‘Thot Shit” video — Megan says, “I was surprised that in this day in time when you have so many options of so many things to look at and listen to, that the first thing that you want to critique and talk about is something that you don’t like.”

When Megan mentions that the same people who went online to bash her video and lyrics and say they were not impressed by her sure seemed to know a lot about music they claimed not to like, the former First Lady nods knowingly. “For somebody who thinks it’s terrible, you sure have memorized the lyrics,” says Hillary Clinton, smiling as Meg speculates that her haters “secretly like it” and probably represent the majority of her views.

You can head here to see what is the craziest rumor Megan Thee Stallion has heard about herself and peep the trailer for Gutsy below.

