50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks

50 Cent is taking his production talents elsewhere. He announced his deal with Starz is officially done.

As per Deadline, 50 Cent is no longer in business with the network that brought us Power. Last week, the Queens native took to social media to confirm the speculation that he has chosen not to renew his contractual option with the Santa Monica, California based company. On Saturday, Sept. 17 he posted on Instagram that the deal has expired and he is no longer legally obligated to give the network first right of refusal on any of his television production concepts.

“09-17-22 official day of really owning my content & deciding where and how i do it moving forward!!! GLG GreenLightGang bulls eye we don’t miss BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” he wrote.

In a follow up post, 50 Cent let it be known that he has some great things lined up for his production company. “G-Unit Film & Television current slate has over 25 TV shows SOLD across 10 different networks GLG GreenLightGang BOOM ” the caption read.

The announcement should not come as a shock to his fans. For the last couple of years 50 Cent has expressed his frustration with the network for mismanaging his projects. Earlier this year, he revealed his Snoop Dogg mini-series, which was centered around his murder trial, was canceled. Reps for Starz have not commented on the matter.

