August Alsina Claims Pint-Sized Rapper Tory Lanez Sucker Punched Him, Provides Receipts

August Alsina is back in the news, and no, not for anything Jada Pinkett-Smith-related, but for an alleged altercation, he got into with Yosemite Sam. Oops, we mean Tory Lanez.

So here is the tea if you care. Well, of course, you do because you’re reading this post. Things got interesting on social media when the Twitter account @GOTCITYTEA claimed the two artists were involved in an altercation after exchanging barbs online.

“Tory Lanez KO’d August Alsina tonight after August got froggy with Tory over something Tory said months ago. Tory was trying to show him love, and August wanted to take it to a negative place & got knocked out!” the initial tweet read.

The gossip account would then blame Alsina for the incident in a follow-up tweet.

Hopping on the alleged altercation between Alsina and Lanez, Instagram gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk took a screenshot of the tweet and sent it to Tory Lanez. According to the blog, Lanez liked the DM and then seemingly took the like back. Sharing the DM exchange with its followers in a post, the caption read, “Tory hit us with a heart then removed it when we asked if the report was true about him and August getting into a lil scuffle.”

HotNewHipHop followed up, stating Lanez hopped in the comment section of the posting saying, “That was an accident …. I didn’t confirm anything.”

Enter August Alsina & His Response

As expected, August Alsina wouldn’t just sit by and let Lanez and the blogs control the narrative. In his post, Lanez shared a photo of himself with a bloody mouth and other injuries and claimed Lanez sucker-punched him while being flanked by eight security guards and was big mad because the R&B singer didn’t acknowledge him.

“Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke, it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all,” Alsina wrote in the insanely long caption.

Alsina also noted that due to his health issues, his doctor recommended he don’t shake hands due to Monkeypox and COVID-19.

Did This Fight Happen?

Despite Alsina claiming Lanez has the footage of the incident and telling them to release it, Rolling Out reports that the fight didn’t happen, according to sources close to the matter.

What a mess. We just hope this August Alsina and Tory Lanez doesn’t become a bigger thing.

