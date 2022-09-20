Rip Michaels Gives Tory Lanez The Boot From Tour, Confirms August Alsina Sucker Punch Happened

Rip spoke to us about the alleged beatdown that took place Saturday night during their stop in Chicago — and he says he personally saw Tory sucker punch August in the face.

He’s also confirming what August initially said and what a backstage video also showed … that Tory was simply pissed off because AA didn’t dap him up.

He tells us, August didn’t want to pretend to be friendly with Tory given all the online trash-talking, and that upset TL, who followed AA outside with his security.

Michaels also told TMZ Hip Hop that Alsina tried to resolve the issue peacefully before Lanez blindsided him. Alsina provided receipts by sharing photos of himself and his wounds.

According to the comedian, the concert is all about artists coming together and providing positive vibes, hence why he decided to give Tory Lanez the boot.

Rip Michaels Says Tory Lanez Was Apologetic

Tory Lanez denied his involvement, but Rip Michaels revealed he was “apologetic” about the whole thing during their conversation.

So, somebody lied, and it’s looking like that person is Tory Lanez.

As for August Alsina, he had to miss a show to tend to the injuries he sustained, Micheals told TMZ, but the singer does plan on making it up to his fans by offering free tickets.

Welp.

You can watch Rip Michaels spill all the tea to TMZ below.

—

Photo: Jerod Harris / Getty