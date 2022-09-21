Kanye West Makes TikTok Debut Blasting Songs From ‘Jesus Is King’

CLOSE

We hope y’all ready for more Kanye West as the controversial artist has decided to join TikTok and expand his influence to yet another social media platform.

According to HypeBeast the “Jesus Walks” rapper made his TikTok debut on Sunday (Sept. 18) and his one clip has already garnered over 800,000 views and over 200k likes. Sounds kinda low if you ask us as the man has millions of fans across the board, but that’s just us.

The TikTok does not have any captions and simply cycles through the tracks “God Is,” “Closed on Sunday,” and “Selah.” There is no news on if Ye will be active on TikTok as he’s been known to cleanse his social media presence from time to time.

That Kanye cult is only going to grow now that he’s on TikTok.

Though his first post doesn’t show him doing anything especially interesting, it’s only a matter of time before he goes on a few rants, picks a few bones or even slanders a few business partners. Should be interesting to see how this one plays out. Anyone who follow’s Kanye West on social media knows that it’s almost never a dull moment whenever he decides to post something personal.

What do y’all think of Kanye West joining TikTok? Does he need more exposure or less at this point? Let us know in the comments section below.

