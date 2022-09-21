John Boyega Shares More Details On Only Dating Black Women

CLOSE

Star Wars and The Woman King star John Boyega went viral this week for sharing his dating preferences. In a recent interview with British GQ, the star shared that he only looks for a Black romantic partner.

“I only date Black,” Boyega told the publication, per Madame Noire. “Then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?”

“I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business,” he added.

The statement went viral eliciting strong reactions on social media.

Meanwhile, the star had other things on his mind.

In the same GQ interview, Boyega said that he is prioritizing his romantic life in his 30s after spending much of his 20s focused on his career. “Both are a priority,” the actor reportedly said with a laugh. “That’s changed. I’m 30 now. From 28, I just worked on getting peace and getting myself together. Moving with honesty and transparency. No misleading. No lying. And being devoted to what I commit myself to. I mean, that’s the mental prep, but the field…”

He further elaborated on his ideal partner in an interview last month with Bevy Smith saying, “Yea, yea — we’ve got to be honest. You know, before I wouldn’t have said [my preferences] at [ages] 27, 28. Now I’m like, ‘No, no, you’ve got to speak it into existence,’” the actor said. “Brown and thick. Melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good.”









