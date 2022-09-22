Kanye West Says His Music Catalog Was Put Up For Sale Without His Approval

CLOSE

Kanye West is calling fake news once again. Contrary to popular belief his music catalog is not up for sale.

As per Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native says that is denying recent announcements that his musical works are up for grabs. On Monday, Sept. 19 Billboard Magazine published an article stating that his camp had “been quietly and intermittently shopping his publishing catalog.”

While their undisclosed sources did not detail the alleged price tag on the deal the industry periodical said West is “seeking an eye-popping valuation: as much as 35 times net publisher’s share, or gross profit”. Additionally, to pique interest from potential suitors the lucky buyer(s) “would also get the opportunity to sign a go-forward publishing deal with the multi-platinum artist.”

Naturally this news quickly went viral and landed on Ye’s radar to which he simply said no. In a since expired Instagram Story post he wrote “Just like Taylor Swift… my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge. Not for sale”. The caption is a nod to when executive Scooter Braun sold his ex-client’s publishing which captured material she released from 2006 up until 2017.

To say that Swift was disappointed by the move would be a glaring understatement. “Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” Swift wrote in a lengthy Tumblr post. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.

Billboard Magazine has yet to respond to West.

Photo: Revolt

